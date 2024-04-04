BayCare unveils plans for new not-for-profit hospital in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — BayCare Health System unveiled its plans for a new hospital in Manatee County on Wednesday, making it the first not-for-profit hospital in the county.

BayCare Hospital Manatee, which is anticipated to open in 2027, will also be the only hospital north of the Manatee River. It will be located on Moccasin Wallow Road, one mile north of the I-75 and I-275 intersection.

The $548 million project will provide the hospital with 154 beds in private patient rooms and a 45,000-square-foot medical arts building. Construction is expected to begin in October 2024.

The hospital will provide the community with care ranging from delivering babies to specialty surgery. Eventually, the company plans to expand the hospital to 207 beds when needed.

This will be BayCare's 17th hospital in West Central Florida. It's the largest behavioral health and pediatric services provider in the area.

“Our goal is for BayCare to be the best place to work, receive and provide care,” said Stephanie Conners, president and CEO of BayCare. “The feedback we receive from our patients, visitors, physicians and team members shows that we’re on track. We’re very excited to expand the BayCare effect in Manatee County.”