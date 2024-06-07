Watch Now
Allergies top reason Florida residents take pets to vet Manatee County Humane Society helping with costs

allergies and related skin, eye, and ear issues are the top reasons Floridians take their dogs or cats to the veterinarian
Pet allergies
Posted at 6:41 PM, Jun 07, 2024

BRADENTON, Fla. — Allergies—runny noses, sinus headaches, hives, and rashes—it’s something many know all too well

But people aren’t the only ones suffering. Pets can have allergies too.

Now, the Humane Society of Manatee County is trying to help provide this often-expensive care.

“Some people can’t afford it, some people don’t want to afford it,” Executive Director Rick Yocum said. “So, a lot of times, the treatment plan that is laid out doesn’t get carried through.”

Last July, the Humane Society began covering basic dermatology services at more affordable prices.

As with any other time the Humane Society has looked to expand its services, it looked to see what the community's needs were. According to Yocum, allergies and related skin, eye, and ear issues are the top reasons Floridians take their dogs or cats to the veterinarian.

Nationwide Pet Insurance has said skin allergies made up 20% of insurance claims for dogs in 2023. In fact, skin allergies have been the top claim for the last 12 years

“We wanted to be able to offer the basics to people so they could get their animals some relief from some of the things that are happening to them,” Yocum said.

Prices of dermatology services and medicines costs:

  • Skin Scrape $15.00
  • Fungal Culture $15.00
  • Ear Swab $20.00
  • Ear Meds $25.00
  • Ear Cleaner $30.00
  • Apoquel $56.00, cost can very according to weight
  • Prednisone $12.00
  • Cyptopoint $45.00, cost can very according to weight
  • Comprehensive Blood Work $90.00
  • Thyroid Testing $150.00
  • Allergy Testing $300.00
  • Immunotherapy $300.00

