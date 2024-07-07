3-vehicle crash in Sarasota results in multiple injuries, road closure

SARASOTA, Fla. — A traffic crash involving three vehicles on Sunday afternoon resulted in multiple injuries and the closure of an intersection in Sarasota.

The crash occurred on Fruitville Road and Vic Edwards Road at 3:50 p.m.

Multiple people were transported with injuries, including one with serious injuries.

The westbound and eastbound lanes of Fruitville Road will be shut down at Vic Edwards Road.

Officials asked drivers to take alternate routes to avoid the area.

Authorities said an update will be provided when the roadway is reopened.