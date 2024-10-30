Watch Now
3 dead after pickup truck crashes into pole, catches fire in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Three people are dead after a pickup truck crashed into a utility pole in Manatee County early Wednesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the truck was traveling south on I-275 around 3:17 a.m. It then left the road and entered the median before colliding with the pole.

After the crash, the truck caught fire. The driver, along with two passengers, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials are still trying to identify the victims, and the crash remains under investigation.

