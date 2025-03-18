Watch Now
2 injured after small plane crashes into pickup truck at Airport Manatee

PALMETTO, Fla. — Two people were injured after a small plane crashed into a pickup truck at Airport Manatee on Tuesday.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said around 10 a.m., an older Aeronca Champion, a two seater plane, was having difficulties taking off. It then veered off to the north, clipped a power line and crashed into the parked, unoccupied truck.

The plane's pilot and passenger were injured and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures. No one on the ground was injured.

MCSO said the FAA will take the lead on the crash investigation.

