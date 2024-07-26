2 hospitalized after double shooting at Bradenton bar

BRADENTON, Fla. — Two people are hospitalized after a double shooting at a Bradenton bar early Friday morning.

The Bradenton Police Department said the shooting occurred shortly after midnight at the bar located in the 400 block of 12th Street West. The victims are currently receiving treatment at local hospitals.

There are no other details available at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300. To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 (TIPS).