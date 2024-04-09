$2.2 million project to build a flight observation deck at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority and Manatee County leaders have plans to build a $2.2 million flight observation deck.

Construction will begin within the next 30 days on the SRQ Observation Deck.

It is located near 15th Street East and Lindberg Court.

Dozens of cars pull off to view the planes take off and land at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

Michael Brown watches the planes a few times a week. He says it may be noisy, but it is peaceful.

"It's fun to just come and watch the planes fly in and out. It’s actually very relaxing. It may be noisy, and I live toward the end of the airport, but it’s just a nice, relaxing place to come," said Brown.

The cost of the project will be split 50/50 between the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority and Manatee County. The project includes 27 parking spaces, a covered viewing area, a playground, and a historical display. An integrated speaker system will allow visitors to listen to radio communications between pilots and air traffic control.

"Usually, I come out between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. It seems to be a busy time, a good time to see the incoming, the outgoing. I enjoy it," said Janice Shamblen.

The project is expected to take seven months to complete.