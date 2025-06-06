Watch Now
19-year-old with mental limitations missing after he went to Walmart in Bradenton

Carlos Morales
Manatee County Sheriff's Office
Carlos Morales
BRADENTON, Fla — Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is searching for a 19-year-old who did not return after leaving for Walmart on Thursday.

MCSO said Carlos Morales, 19, was last seen near the 21100 61st Avenue East in Bradenton around 10 a.m.

Morales has mental limitations, and MCSO said he was last seen heading to Walmart on State Road 70.

Morales was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, brown boots and a green backpack.

Anyone with information on Morales is urged to contact Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.

