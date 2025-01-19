Watch Now
Sarasota, Manatee County

1 person injured in Sarasota shooting

Crime Scene
WRTV photo.
One person was injured following a shooting near the 3400 block of Tamiami Trail in Sarasota Saturday evening, according to Sarasota Police.

Officals say there is no threat to the public and that it appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Sarasota Police department's non-emergency line at 941-316-1199 or Crime Stoppers of Sarasota at 941-366-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

