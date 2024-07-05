1 injured after shooting in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — One person is injured after a shooting in Sarasota early Friday morning.

The Sarasota Police Department said the incident occurred near the 1800 block of 20th Street shortly after midnight. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the incident appears to be isolated, and there is no immediate danger to the public. This is still an active investigation and there are no other details available at this time.

If you have any information, call Sarasota PD's non-emergency number at 941-316-1199. Those wanting to stay anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.