1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into tree in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead, and another is injured after their SUV crashed into a tree in Manatee County early Monday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the SUV was stopped for traffic on Verna Bethany Road and State Road 64 around 3:16 a.m. Its driver, 23, then attempted to make a left turn onto the westbound lane of State Road 64 but lost control of the vehicle.

The SUV then traveled off the road, entered the shoulder, overturned and collided with the tree.

The passenger of the SUV, a 22-year-old man, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. FHP said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

This crash is still being investigated.