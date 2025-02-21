Woman hit by bullet while driving on I-4, PCSO asking for help in investigation

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in their investigation of a woman who was hit by a bullet while driving on I-4 on Wednesday.

On Feb. 19, around 3:47 p.m., PCSO said a woman called 911 saying something came through the driver's side window of her truck and grazed her head while she was heading west on I-4, near the SR 559 exit.

Polk County Fire Rescue took the woman to a local hospital and she was treated for her injuries. She has since been released.

According to PCSO, they believe a bullet was fired from someone heading eastbound on I-4 at the same time.

If you were traveling on I-4 in either direction at that time and saw anything suspicious, please contact PCSO at 863-298-6200.