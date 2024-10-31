Woman dies after being accidentally shot by boyfriend during argument, PCSO says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said a woman is dead after being accidentally shot by her boyfriend during an argument with a third party.

According to PCSO, Joshua Clark and Jose Coronado met in Polk County and argued. Coronado arrived at the location separately and had Mary Dino with him.

Judd said the two men argued until Clark started to walk back to his vehicle to de-escalate the situation. Coronado went back to his vehicle and got a gun, but as he grabbed it, it went off, and Dino was shot.

Officials said Coronado then exited his vehicle and shot at Clark, blaming him for the reason he shot Dino. The two men started shooting at each other before leaving the scene.

PCSO said Coronado brought Dino to another location, put her on the tailgate of a truck, and asked the people there to call 911 and get help for her. Coronado said he couldn't do it because he had a warrant, which Judd confirmed he did for trafficking methamphetamine in Hillsborough County.

Deputies then searched for the vehicle and found Coronado about 15 miles away. A pursuit began, and PCSO was able to catch Coronado and take him into custody.

Judd said they are still searching for Clark.