Winter Waven man killed in crash after turning into truck's path: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Winter Haven man was killed in a crash on Friday after he allegedly turned into the path of a truck, authorities said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash that occurred at about 6 p.m.

According to a Sheriff’s Office report, the 46-year-old Winter Haven man was driving a 2014 Honda CRV westbound on Dundee Road when he attempted to turn left onto Overlook Drive; he had a yellow flashing arrow.

At the same time, a 1999 Dodge Ram 3500 truck, driven by a 28-year-old Lake Wales man, was eastbound on Dundee Road, going straight through the intersection with a green light.

When the Honda turned and entered the Dodge’s path, the truck struck the car on its passenger side, propelling it 150 feet east, the report stated.

The Honda driver was taken to a local to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. It did not appear that he was wearing his seat belt, officials said.

The Lake Wales man suffered minor injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.

Both men were the only occupants of their vehicles.

The eastbound lanes of Dundee Road were closed for about four hours.

The investigation is ongoing.