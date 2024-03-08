Winter Haven man arrested for exposing himself to elderly females

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Winter Haven Police said they arrested a man Thursday wanted for two incidents of lewd or lascivious exhibition in the presence of an elderly person in February.

According to Winter Haven, on the evening of February 5, police responded after an 81-year-old woman called to say an SUV was circling the neighborhood and stopped to speak to her and her 67-year-old neighbor.

The women said when they approached the SUV, they saw the driver's genitals hanging from his shorts and said he was masturbating. Police searched the area and didn't find the suspect, but were able to find security video that showed the car described by the victims.

A little over a week later, on the morning of February 13, police said a Walmart worker reported a man was exposing himself. Winter Haven Police said the associate was working in the parking lot when a white Toyota Highlander drove up beside an older woman to ask about spare cardboard boxes he could collect.

The associate said the victim saw the driver's genitals were exposed. Video of the scene showed the suspect in the white SUV.

Detectives identified the vehicle as belonging to Jeremy Isaiah Menendez, 23, and an arrest warrant was issued after one of the victims identified him as being the driver.

Menendez was pulled over for a traffic stop on Thursday and was arrested on the warrant at the scene.