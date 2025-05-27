Winter Haven affordable housing will provide support for mentally ill and homeless

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The City of Winter Haven is taking a significant step forward in addressing a critical need for affordable housing.

“This is somewhere that I can afford because I was paying high prices. I can’t afford that. Not on my own,” said Katrice Campbell.

Campbell was thrilled to learn that a new affordable housing development was coming to Winter Haven. She applied right away and is currently on the waitlist.

“It will mean everything. I will be able to live on my own for me and my animals. I’ll be able to get myself together. Go back to school because right now I stay with my mom so it’s kind of hard. I just feel like it’ll push me in the step of being more independent,” Campbell said.

Campbell has been searching for an income-based apartment for several years.

“It is very hard to find in Polk County, like everywhere. It’s a lot of waiting lists,” Campbell said.

A new affordable housing development in Winter Haven is officially open.

Jersey Commons will provide permanent supportive housing for individuals with high needs. Those are people who frequently visit a mental health crisis center or detox unit. Additional apartments have been set aside for people experiencing homelessness and those living with disabling conditions.

“Many times, they are evicted. They can't hold jobs or they get kicked out of their former housing. When they come here they can work with people to stabilize their living,” said Alan Davidson, CEO Central Florida Behavorial Health Network.

Residents will have access to primary care and behavioral health services on-site. The $23 million investment includes 68 income-based units, some of which are fully furnished.

“This is a major effort for the city of Winter Haven. Affordable housing, particularly for those who are most vulnerable, those who are homeless, an opportunity for them to not only live in a place that is safe but a place where they can have a wonderful social atmosphere,” said Clifton Dollison, Winter Haven City Commissioner.

A portion of the units will also be available to people who do not require supportive services.

With more than 11,000 applications already submitted for Jersey Commons, the need for more affordable housing in Winter Haven is great.