VIDEO: UPS driver helps 6-month-old and 2-year-old locked inside Haines City home alone

- A UPS driver in Haines City helped a 6-month-old and a 2-year-old who were accidentally locked inside a home alone.
- Haines City Police said the UPS driver was making a delivery, and the child's guardian said the 2-year-old child locked her out of the house.
- The UPS driver attempted to lift the garage door and called Haines City Police for help.
- A body camera video from Haines City Police shows the officer kicking in the door of the home to reach the children.
Both children were safe and unharmed, Haines City Police said.
