'Very serious': 2 separate crashes leave 6 injured, 1 dead in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are currently investigating two "very serious" car crashes that occurred within minutes of each other on Sunday night.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the first crash happened on Alturas Babson Park Cutoff Road near US 27 in Frostproof.

Deputies were dispatched around 8:21 p.m., where they found at least two vehicles that had been involved.

Six people were injured, with three transported by ambulance and three others, including a child, taken by helicopter to hospitals.

PCSO said the types of their injuries are currently unknown, but at least one person suffered serious bodily injuries that could be life-threatening.

Deputies were then dispatched around 8:36 p.m. to a second crash north of Lakeland on Rockridge Road near Country Place Road.

PCSO said it appears that only one vehicle was involved in the crash, which hit a tree. One person was found dead inside.

Deputies are still investigating both crashes and said they will send additional information on Monday.

