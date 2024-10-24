US Army Corps begins pumping Lake Bonny after weeks of flooding homes

LAKELAND, Fla. — People that live near Lake Bonny in Lakeland are still dealing with high flood waters two weeks after Hurricane Milton. But, there might soon be some relief.

Misty Wells could have never imagined her home would still be sitting in flood water 14 days after Milton.

“Really, truly unbelievable. Seeing it and having to wade through the water and see your house deteriorating from the inside out,” Wells said.

She said days after the hurricane passed the water from Lake Bonny continued to rise. Her home is a total loss and she and her family have moved into a camper.

“We went in there last week to just check on things and at that point we decided we couldn’t go back in anymore because it’s so covered in mold and there are fish swimming around the living room. It’s terrible,” Wells said.

Lakeland city leaders said they had been pumping water at 5,000 gallons a minute out of Lake Bonny to Lake Parker since Aug. 5. Some neighbors did not believe the pump was running. They swarmed a city commission meeting pleading for answers and help.

"We need everyone to learn from this now and fix it. Please help us to make sure that this never ever happens again,” said Diana Hoagland.

The City of Lakeland announced Tuesday that it is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Southwest Florida Water Management District, and Polk County to get water moving out of the flooded lake.

The Army Corps will provide two additional industrial pumps to be placed on the northwest corner of Lake Bonny, near the recreational path, as well as 6,000 feet of piping to transfer water to Lake Parker.

SWFWMD and Polk County has agreed to allow Lake Bonny outflow to be discharged into the Peace River. Relief can't come soon enough for residents

“It’s been terrible watching everything that you own, propping it up on blocks and trying to keep it out of the water. Definitely unexpected and not a very pleasant experience,” said David Dickey Jr.