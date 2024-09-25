Tips to make sure your yard is ready before Helene hits

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — With hurricane warnings and watches now in effect, residents are reminded to revisit their hurricane plans and prepare their homes and yards.

“I’ll probably start doing stuff tonight, getting everything ready for it,” said Joseph Rivera.

Experts say preparing your property for a hurricane will pay off with less damage and a quicker recovery after the storm, which includes checking the trees on your property for dead branches and removing them.

“That tree in front of that house just randomly fell on top of their house. It crushed their cars, crushed their house, we have it all on film. It’s normal to happen, especially with all the trees too so we have to prep for all that.

Cleaning your gutters and drainage areas is a good habit in general. The director of Polk County Emergency Management, Paul Womble, said you should make sure they’re clear ahead of a storm to ensure stormwater drains properly.

“Gutters, if those are clogged, the water is going to go where the water is going to go. Those drainage systems are designed to put the water where it’s not going to impact your house or your neighbor, so keeping that stuff in good working order,” Womble said.

He said to clear your yard of items that could be blown over to prevent them from causing damage to your home or someone else’s. Any items too heavy to move should be tied down.

“Anything that’s going to blow around, garbage cans, kid's toys, whatever might be outside, grills, bring that stuff in,” Womble said.

Some residents are making sure they have enough sandbags on hand in case of flooding.

“We’ve experienced flooding in the past and we will have it again, because the water is being held in stages,” Tom Lockard said.

If you live in flood-prone areas, you should move your vehicles into your garage.

There are last-minute things you can do to prep your home including installing storm panels or plywood shutters over all windows and doors. Set the refrigerator on maximum cold and fill sinks and bathtubs with water and turn off main water to the house.