Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

Suspects steal puppy after 15-year-old allows them to hold it: Winter Haven PD

Stolen puppy Winter Haven
Winter Haven Police Department
Stolen puppy Winter Haven
Winter Haven suspect vehicle
Posted at 5:52 AM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 05:57:38-05

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police are searching for two suspects after they allegedly drove off with a puppy its 15-year-old owner allowed them to hold on Tuesday.

The Winter Haven Police Department said around 2:24 p.m., the teenager was walking her eight-week-old Pomeranian puppy along 6th Street Southeast when a silver/gray newer model Mustang Mach-E four-door pulled up. The female driver told the teenager she "thought the puppy was cute" and asked to hold it.

Winter Haven suspect vehicle

The woman, whom police said had acne scarring on her face and described as Hispanic, then allegedly handed the puppy to a Black man in the passenger seat before driving away towards Cypress Gardens Boulevard.

Police said the puppy is tan with a pink collar that has a red bell and doesn't respond to a name yet.

Anyone with information should call Winter Haven Police at 863-401-2256.

Latest Polk County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.