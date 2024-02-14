Suspects steal puppy after 15-year-old allows them to hold it: Winter Haven PD

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police are searching for two suspects after they allegedly drove off with a puppy its 15-year-old owner allowed them to hold on Tuesday.

The Winter Haven Police Department said around 2:24 p.m., the teenager was walking her eight-week-old Pomeranian puppy along 6th Street Southeast when a silver/gray newer model Mustang Mach-E four-door pulled up. The female driver told the teenager she "thought the puppy was cute" and asked to hold it.

Winter Haven Police Department

The woman, whom police said had acne scarring on her face and described as Hispanic, then allegedly handed the puppy to a Black man in the passenger seat before driving away towards Cypress Gardens Boulevard.

Police said the puppy is tan with a pink collar that has a red bell and doesn't respond to a name yet.

Anyone with information should call Winter Haven Police at 863-401-2256.