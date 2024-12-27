Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Suspected DUI driver crashes into business in Winter Haven: Officials

Winter Haven Public Safety Department
Truck DUI crash (1).jpg
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A driver who was suspected to be under the influence crashed into a Winter Haven business the day after Christmas.

Officials from the Winter Haven Public Safety Department said around 1:15 p.m., the truck's driver was swerving in traffic on Highway 17, which caused other drivers to swerve out of the way.

The suspect then crashed into the side of Refrigeration and Electric on 6th Street NW.

Officials said no one was inside the business during the crash, but a worker was outside just feet away. There are no reported injuries.

The suspect was taken to Winter Haven Hospital to be medically cleared before being transported to Polk County Jail.

