Sun 'n Fun 50th year features more entertainment, youth activities

LAKELAND, Fla. — Aviation enthusiasts are on cloud nine as the Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo celebrates its 50th anniversary at Lakeland Linder International Airport.

“For our 50th, we’re pulling out all the stops,” said Eric Crump, vice president and chief operating officer for the Aerospace Center for Excellence.

For the first time this year, Sun 'n Fun will host a concert on opening night with Dylan Scott and special guest Sara Evans.

Sun 'n Fun is the second-largest aviation convention in the world. Organizers said this year’s event boasts more than 3,100 aircraft, including unmanned and autonomous.

“They’re going to see all kinds of new technology in addition to all those things you normally expect. Airplanes, helicopters, and power paramotors,” Crump said. “Everything from a fan you strap to your back with a parachute, and you go flying, to the most sophisticated aircraft with auto-land capability.”

Upwards of 200,000 visitors from across the country and overseas are expected to attend.

First-timer and novice pilot Elaine Goodwin is looking forward to getting expert advice and seeing all the unique aircraft.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Goodwin. “I love the story behind the aircraft, and it’s a super exciting experience to go into the other realm of aviation.”

A new area called the Future 'n Flight Plaza is the hub for youth activities. It highlights aviation careers and showcases future innovation.

While the six-day expo generates about $70 million for the local economy, Crump said the purpose of Sun ‘n Fun is to raise money to support the next generation of aerospace professionals.

“The net proceeds from the event goes to what we do the other 51 weeks of the year, which is excite kids. Get them excited about STEM and aviation careers through our programming, field trips, and summer camps,” Crump said.

Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo is April 9-14 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (until 10 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday). For additional event details, check the Sun ‘n Fun website.