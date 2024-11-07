Study shows Lakeland drivers are spending more time in traffic than ever

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lifelong Lakeland resident Roger gets revved up just thinking about how much traffic has increased in the area.

“There’s too much damn traffic in my way, so many people have moved in here,” said Roger.

Traffic congestion is a growing issue for Lakeland drivers as people are moving to Polk County in droves.

“On I-4 when you’re going this way or that way. I go through country. When I go to the VA in Tampa, I go through the country. I never get on I-4,” Roger said.

Lakeland traffic is busier than ever before. A new report from StreetLight Data shows Lakeland is seeing one of the biggest increases in vehicle miles traveled since 2019.

Drivers are now traveling an average of 37% more miles a day than before the pandemic. Making Lakeland top five in the country for increased miles traveled.

“Depending on where I’m going because it seems like they have a lot of road construction going on right now, which is creating more wait time. I would say what would take you normally 30 minutes to go would be more like 45 minutes to an hour for that drive time,” said Tracy Kelly.

Lakeland's planning and transportation manager said there are several projects in the works to reduce congestion, but there are some challenges.

"Funding is always the biggest challenge, in particular the locally-funded projects because at the local level we just have a very limited amount of resources available. The south Wabash extension is a $35 million project, so we're looking at other grant opportunities and funding sources through our transportation planning organization to help offset some of those costs,” said Chuck Barmby, City of Lakeland Planning and Transportation Manager.

Meanwhile drivers will have to pack their patience as Polk County growth doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.