Stabbing at Tropicana Resort in Davenport leads to attempted murder charge

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A Polk County man faces attempted murder charges after allegedly repeatedly stabbing another person in the back and the head last Saturday.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, surveillance video showed the victim walking along a sidewalk inside the Tropicana Resort when Francisco Josue Hernandez Roa approached him.

Investigators said Roa produced "an edged weapon" and began to stab the victim. The victim was stabbed in the back multiple times and at least once in the head, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

The victim was flown to Osceola Regional Hospital in critical condition.

After the stabbing, the suspect ran from the area and was not immediately found.

Investigators said they talked to management at the Tropicana Resort, who positively identified Roa as the suspect. The girlfriend of the victim also said Roa was the man who ran from the scene.

Roa was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder with a weapon.