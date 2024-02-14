SR 60 shut down due to diesel fuel spill caused by crash in Willow Oak

WILLOW OAK, Fla. — Polk County deputies are on scene after a crash in Willow Oak led to a diesel fuel spill, shutting down a section of SR 60 until tomorrow morning.

Officials said the crash happened on SR 60 W at Turner Road, involving a vehicle and a tanker truck.

There are injuries to the people in the car, but no one has died, police said. It is unclear how many people were in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

People are asked to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.