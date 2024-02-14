Security cameras coming to downtown Lakeland to curb crime

LAKELAND, Fla. — An addition of security cameras aims to curb crime in downtown Lakeland.

The owner of Scout and Tag, Nikki Hunt, said downtown Lakeland is the busiest it has been since she first opened her storefront a decade ago.

“It has really become a part of the identity of Lakeland as a community to have a downtown that’s vibrant and a safe place to go. So, it has been fun to be a part of that,” said Hunt.

More people visiting downtown can lead to some unwanted behavior. Hunt said her business has been vandalized a few times.

“We’ve had a few incidents of some people defecating behind the building. We've had some loitering and some things that have been written on or messed with,” said Hunt.

Soon cameras will be able to capture the culprits in real-time. The Lakeland Downtown Development Authority is installing 13 security cameras on streets, sidewalks, and alleyways. Business owners will have access to the cameras' footage for up to 30 days.

“Of course, our staff, our Clean and Safe team, will have access to the cameras. Lakeland Police Department and parking services, if they would like access to those cameras, they will be given access as well,” said Julie Townsend, Executive Director of Lakeland Downtown Development Authority.

The cameras will cost the LDDA $115,000 over the next 10 years. It’s good news for business owners like Hunt, who want to ensure the safety of downtown as it continues to grow.

“I love the idea of having extra security, other eyeballs that are out there,” Hunt said.