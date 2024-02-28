RP Funding Center enforces mandatory security screenings, clear bag policy

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — RP Funding Center, Polk County’s premier event venue, is enforcing new security rules to enhance the safety of patrons.

In her new role as executive director of RP Funding Center, Cindy Collins is improving security.

“Security is a top priority for me and for the venue. It’s my responsibility to make sure that you not only have a great time but a safe time,” said Collins.

Previously, bag policies changed depending on the event and who was organizing it.

“We’re making a consistent policy for what people can bring in,” said Collins.

Collins said now the procedures stay the same, no matter the event. Metal-detector screenings will be enforced at every ticketed event, and only clear bags or small clutch purses will be allowed.

"We always had a bag policy. It was just a size bag policy, but now we're going to the clear bags,” she said.

Permitted bags are:



Clear plastic, clear vinyl or clear PVC and do not exceed 12" x 9" x 15″

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags, with or without a handle or strap that do not exceed 8.5" x 6”

Medical and parenting bags are permitted but are subject to additional search procedures.

The new policy comes as the FHSAA Basketball Championships are being held at RP Funding Center this week.

The facility can hold up to 12,000 people at a time. The rule will enable security guards to quickly see what is being brought into the center. Some guests aren’t happy about the change.

“I’m against it. I’d rather dump my whole purse out versus go out and find clear bags,” said Laura Walker.

Stationery Loft in downtown Lakeland is seeing more customers looking for clear bags, as most large venues across the country have clear bag policies.

“We have some clear bags; they are from the Kendra Scott line. They should be in compliance with the clear bag rules,” said Nelly Hippely, Co-owner of Stationery Loft.

RP Funding Center will have signage and make speaker announcements informing guests about the new bag policy.

“The biggest phone calls I’ve had are from competitors. Don’t worry, if you’re a dance competitor, you can bring your outfits in, you can bring your things in. There is a separate entrance for those people,” said Collins.