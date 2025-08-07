6-year-old released from hospital after hit-and-run in Largo Walmart parking lot

LARGO, Fla. — A girl who was hit in a Walmart parking lot in May was released from the hospital on Thursday.

Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital said that during her release, 6-year-old Aylla was greeted by the same officers from the Largo Police Department who rushed to her aid after the crash.

We were thrilled to witness this powerful moment as Aylla was discharged from the hospital.❤️ A heartfelt thank you to the entire team at @AllChildrens for the extraordinary care and dedication they have shown during her recovery. We'll always be cheering you on, Aylla! https://t.co/ehu3x7ZUGV — Largo Police Department (@LargoPD) August 7, 2025

Aylla and a woman were both injured in the May 8 crash, when police said they were hit by Lauren Howells, 32, at the Walmart on Roosevelt Boulevard before she fled the scene.

Police said Aylla had critical, life-threatening injuries, and the woman was seriously injured. Both were taken to a local hospital.

Clearwater Police said they located the suspect vehicle at the Days Inn on Gulf to Bay Blvd, but Howells was not there. Investigators said she left the Days Inn before the incident at Walmart, returned shortly after the crash, and left the Days Inn in a second vehicle before Clearwater Police arrived.

According to Largo Police, PCSO stopped a separate vehicle that was also registered to Howells for a traffic stop. Largo Police and PCSO then worked together to locate Howells, and she was taken into custody at the Murphy Hotel.

Police said during an interview, Howells admitted to driving the vehicle, "hitting something," and leaving the scene.

Howells was arrested and charged with leaving the scene with property damage, two counts of leaving the scene with serious bodily injury, and one count of reckless driving with serious bodily injury.