Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

Mulberry man wanted for knocking employee out with soda bottle

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is searching for a Mulberry battery suspect who knocked a convenience store employee unconscious after throwing a bottle of soda at his head.
POLK BATTERY SUSPECT
TERRY LAMAR.jpg
Posted

MULBERRY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is searching for a Mulberry battery suspect who knocked a convenience store employee unconscious after throwing a bottle of soda at his head.

Detectives have identified the suspect as 30-year-old Terry Johnson, Jr. of Mulberry.

According to a PSCO report, on Aug. 3 at about 6:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the Seven Star store at 6940 Old Highway 37 in Bradley (south of Mulberry), regarding a battery on an employee.

An adult male victim was found bleeding profusely above his right eye.
He required ten stitches. He also appeared to have suffered a concussion, PCSO officials said.

According to the investigation, Johnson who entered the store along with two other men, accused the victim of staring at him.

The victim told Johnson to get his items and leave, officials said. Both men continued to exchange words loudly before the suspect threw a full, unopened, plastic 2-liter of Orange Crush at the victim's head.

The victim fell unconscious, and Johnson and his friends left the store.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Johnson with a charge of felony battery causing great bodily harm.

Anyone who has information regarding Johnson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-297-1100.

If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways:
• CALL 1-888-400 TIPS (8477) Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida
• DIAL **TIPS from your cell phone
• VISIT http://heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip,"
• DOWNLOAD the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet

"He just never showed up"

What started as a project to make a bathroom more accessible for 80-year-old Sharon Shomaker turned into a family paying for a job without seeing any work and discovering the plumber they hired had no business taking the job.

FL plumber touting 25 years experience took $1,550 deposit, but was unlicensed

Latest Polk County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.