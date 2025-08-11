Elbert Elementary reopened to students after a 2-year, multimillion-dollar reconstruction

WINTER HAVEN, Fla — A community staple, Elbert Elementary School's doors finally reopened after a two-year, 62-million-dollar reconstruction.

And now, hundreds of students have access to education closer to their homes.

"It is more convenient, it is closer than the last one he went to, so we are excited about it," says Mya Stewart, who has one six-year-old attending Elbert this year.

WFTS

The move-in process has not been without challenges.

"It took about seven semi-trucks to get us moved in here, and so we are still unboxing," says new principal Julie Thomas, "But we are confident in the next two weeks, we will have everything smoothed out!"

The expectation is just about 700 kids will attend this year, but the building was built to hold 900.

WFTS

And despite the new building and parking lot, staff are ready to tackle whatever comes their way.

"We've spent two years in Haines City. It's been a little bit of a challenge for the families and the staff to be moving twice, but we're so happy to be back here in our hometown," says Thomas.