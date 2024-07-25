Rapper arrested in Polk County for marijuana possession: FHP

POLK COUNTY, Fla — A rapper was arrested after he was pulled over for a traffic stop in Polk County Wednesday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said they stopped a car traveling between 80 and 90 mph on Highway 60 near West Lake Wales Road around 10 p.m. on July 24.

The trooper checked the license of the driver, 34-year-old Brice Chaney, and found that it was suspended.

According to FHP, troopers then searched Chaney's vehicle and said they located 20 grams of cannabis in his vehicle.

Chaney allegedly told the trooper that he was not selling the drugs and that they were for recreational use only.

FHP said that when he was asked where he gets his drugs, he stated that "he is a rapper, and a lot of people give me stuff." According to officials, he goes by the stage name Chaney B.

Chaney was arrested for driving while license suspended habitual offender and possession of marijuana over 20 grams.