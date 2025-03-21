Polk Transportation Planning Organization wants your input on future transportation needs

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk Transportation Planning Organization is currently updating its Long Range Transportation Plan but could use your help.

“On US- 27 on my way home it’s usually about an hour or more to go home, because the traffic is so backed up,” said Isaiah Jamison.

The daily commute on US- 27 in Haines City can be a headache for Jamison.

“I’ve learned to just become accustomed to it. Throw on some audible books and deal with it. It can be frustrating, especially if you are running late to something and need to get out as quickly as possible,” he said.

To fix the traffic nightmare, Jamison suggests expanding the road. “Adding more lanes would definitely help but you just never know. I feel like you add more lanes, and more people are going to show up.”

Polk County leaders want to hear from you. The Polk Transportation Planning Organization is asking residents to fill out asurvey as it creates its long-range transportation plan: Envision 2050.

The plan is the blueprint for the county’s transportation needs over the next 25 years. As the county grows, leaders said it’s essential that transportation infrastructure keeps pace.

“With traffic and growth comes more people so all modes of transportation needs are being exasperated by this growth,” said Benjamin Dunn, Director of Polk County Office of Planning and Development.

The plan will focus on all transportation networks.

“Potential extension of roads, widening of roads, intersection projects, then you have bridge improvements. We have a lot of bridges that need enhancements. Public transit is a big one. Looking at those route lines and where those needs and demands are. Also freight routes, we have some major strategic intermodal systems in Polk County,” Dunn said.

Some residents would like to see the roads better connected for bicyclists and pedestrians.

“Bike lanes would be great, the bus, the train. Anything that lets people not have to depend on cars,” said Michel Ange Noguera.

Making it a safer and more efficient transportation system for all users.