Polk County

Woman dies after losing control of her car and crashing into concrete wall

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is dead after she lost control of her car and crashed into a concrete wall on Tuesday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman, 36, was driving a Chevy Blazer along the Kathleen Road westbound entrance ramp leading to I-4 around 12:05 p.m.

She then lost control for unknown reasons, which led her to strike a guardrail and then the concrete wall. The collision caused her car to catch on fire.

FHP said she was seriously injured and airlifted to a local hospital, where she later died.

