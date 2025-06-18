Woman dies after losing control of her car and crashing into concrete wall

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is dead after she lost control of her car and crashed into a concrete wall on Tuesday afternoon.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman, 36, was driving a Chevy Blazer along the Kathleen Road westbound entrance ramp leading to I-4 around 12:05 p.m.
She then lost control for unknown reasons, which led her to strike a guardrail and then the concrete wall. The collision caused her car to catch on fire.
FHP said she was seriously injured and airlifted to a local hospital, where she later died.
