LAKELAND, Fla. — Pride in the Park is a celebration of love, diversity, and community.

It’s one of Lakeland's largest annual events held in Munn Park. People say it’s a place where they feel free to be their true selves.

“We’re welcome here. We can be what we want. We can be open and not be scared. Because even if it’s hard to see throughout the year, you can see here there’s so much love,” said Sydney Shellhart.

WATCH: Thousands attend Pride in the Park as Polk Pride celebrates 10-year anniversary

Thousands attend Pride in the Park as Polk Pride celebrates 10-year anniversary

The free event brought thousands of people throughout Polk County to downtown Lakeland on Saturday. Among them were allies who came to show their support for the LGBTQ community.

“Just making sure that everybody knows that they’re loved and people out there stand with them, and hate is not going to win,” said Bradley Starlang.

This year marks a decade of Pride in Polk County. In honor of that, the theme is “InTENtionally Proud.”

“InTENtionally because that ten. This is our 10th year of Polk Pride, and intentional. What more important thing can people do than to be intentionally proud, be out, be open,” said President of Polk Pride Scott Guira.

Guira said Pride in the Park had more sponsors and vendors this year than ever. However, some companies have pulled back from Pride events across the country, as the Trump administration targets Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Festival goers say representation matters.

“There's not a lot of representation over in the area that I'm in. So, whenever it’s this time of month, I just come out and really show what it’s all about,” said D’andra Francis.

No matter who we talked to about Pride, one thing everyone agreed on is that this year it’s more important than ever.