Polk deputies shoot, kill man who attacked officer with 'two-by-four': Sheriff

FROSTPROOF, Fla. — Polk County deputies shot and killed a man in Frostproof on June 13 after he attacked a fellow officer with a block of wood, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 9:30 p.m. on West Frostproof Church Road, when deputies were dispatched to serve a warrant, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. This warrant was for failure to pay child support with a $5,000 purge, Judd said.

Deputies located the suspect about 75 yards off of the road in a "junky area," where people were believed to have lived, Judd said. After they confirmed it was the suspect they were searching for, deputies tried to take him into custody, but he resisted, Judd said.

Deputies got one handcuff on him, and while they were wrestling to secure him, a second suspect appeared with a “long two-by-four” and hit one of the deputies in the head, Judd said.

That deputy was sent to Lakeland Regional Medical Center with a head wound.

After the attack occurred, deputies engaged and shot the armed suspect, Judd said. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

The first man fled but was later found and taken into custody. The shooting will be investigated by the State Attorney’s Office.

“It is very apparent to us that this man was trying to beat our deputies, injure our deputies, and in fact, split the head open of one of our deputies in an attempt to get this friend or relative,” Judd said. “He chose for us to shoot him, and that's exactly what we did.