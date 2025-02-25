Polk sheriff offers $5K to locate gun used by teens that shot and killed man

FROSTPROOF, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is offering a $5,000 reward to help locate a gun used by teenagers who he says shot and killed a man in Frostproof.

The 15-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested for the shooting death of the 22-year-old victim on Monday.

Sheriff Judd said the 16-year-old suspect "went on an app" and ordered marijuana from the victim, identified as Juan German-Garo, 22.

When German-Garo drove down Washington Terrace around 5 p.m., he pulled up to the two teenagers. According to PCSO, after talking for a few minutes, one of the suspects pulled out a gun described as a Draco and shot the victim, who attempted to return fire.

The car then drifted down half a block before it ran into the edge of the road and stopped. Deputies said Garman-Garo had a baggie of marijuana clutched in his hand when he was found dead.

The 15-year-old was taken into custody by deputies and charged with attempted robbery, tampering with evidence and first-degree murder.

Later that Monday, PCSO announced that they had arrested the 16-year-old suspect after he turned himself in at the Polk County Sheriff's Office in Lake Wales. He is charged with multiple felonies, including first-degree murder.

PCSO said, the father of the 16-year-old suspect, Charles Jackson Jr., 37, was also arrested for allegedly texting his son after he saw the Polk County Sheriff's press conference on Monday to "run and hide" because law enforcement was looking for him. Jackson Jr. was charged with tampering with evidence and accessory to first-degree murder.

Sheriff Judd said that they have not located the gun used in the shooting. The gun is described as a Draco pistol, which looks similar to an AK-47. PCSO is offering a $5,000 reward for the recovery of the weapon.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-400-8477.