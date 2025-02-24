15-year-old arrested, deputies searching for 16-year-old in Frostproof murder

FROSTPROOF, Fla. — A 15-year-old accused of shooting and killing a man in Frostproof has been charged with first-degree murder. Deputies are still searching for a second suspect.

During a press conference on Monday, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said a 16-year-old suspect "went on an app" and ordered marijuana from the 22-year-old victim.

When the victim drove down Washington Terrace around 5 p.m., he pulled up to the two teenagers. According to PCSO, after talking for a few minutes, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the victim, who attempted to return fire.

The car then drifted down half a block before it ran into the edge of the road and stopped. Deputies said the victim had a baggie of marijuana clutched in his hand when he was found dead.

The 15-year-old was taken into custody by deputies and charged with attempted robbery, tampering with evidence and first-degree murder. The 16-year-old, however, fled the scene, and deputies are still searching for him. Sheriff Judd said he will also be charged with first-degree murder.

Deputies said there is a $5,000 reward for tips reported through Crime Stoppers.