Polk County Public Schools surprises families with gifts, turkey giveaway

Tiny tots, with their eyes all aglow, stared at their new bikes. On Tuesday, dozens of preschoolers and their parents received a big holiday surprise.

“I’m thankful and appreciative. Just seeing everybody in here, you can tell we’re honestly all appreciative, especially the kids,” said Monique McCloud.

The students from John Snively Elementary were also gifted new toys, clothes and shoes. It helps alleviate some financial strain for the mother of four who's juggling school and work.

“At the moment I’m not completely working. I have a source of income, but it was going to be a really tough Christmas this go round,” McCloud said.

Each year, employees from Polk County Public Schools’ Information Systems and Technology Division coordinate Kiddie Christmas at a selected school. They raise funds throughout the year to buy the gifts.

“I saw one of the moms crying when they opened the curtains. It’s just those moments that they can be a part of with their kids. Even if they couldn’t do this by themselves, they are part of a community and school district that truly cares,” said Sarah Miranda, Principal of Snively Elementary.

Each parent was also sent home with a turkey. With high prices putting pressure on families, parents like Bridget Folk are so grateful to have some relief this holiday season.

“You go out to the grocery store, of course things cost a lot of money. Toys are super expensive. The cool things cost more, and all the kids want the cool things now. This really helped bring Christmas to our home,” Folk said.