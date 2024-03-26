Polk County man shoots and kills brother, claims self-defense: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies launched an investigation after they said a man shot and killed his brother in Bowling Green on Monday in what the shooter said was self-defense.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said around 9:30 a.m., deputies received a 911 call from Jose Rivera, Sr., 41, who told them about the shooting at the harvesting business on Old Bowling Green Road.

When first responders got to the scene, they found Samuel Rivera, 32. He had been shot three times.

PCSO said witnesses and an investigation revealed that Samuel and Jose got into an argument on Sunday at a family party. Samuel wanted to borrow a family member's four-wheeler, but Jose denied the request since Samuel had previously "battered" the four-wheeler's owner in June 2023.

PCSO said Samuel told other family members the following Monday that he was still angry with Jose and called the four-wheeler's owner to threaten him.

Samuel then allegedly went to Jose's work before Jose arrived. Deputies said when Jose got there, Samuel "immediately and violently" confronted Jose, who had recent significant eye surgery.

Jose kept his hands in his pockets as Samuel attacked him, and while he was being punched on his body, head, and back. Witnesses said Jose then retrieved a gun from inside his truck. PCSO said a fight then ensued over the gun, which led to a shot being fired at Samuel's foot.

Deputies said Samuel then looked down at his foot before aggressively charging Jose with his fists clenched. Jose then shot Samuel two times.

When first responders arrived, they administered first aid to Samuel, and he was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

PCSO said Samuel was a registered violent felony offender in Florida and was on probation when the crime occurred for possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon and drug possession. He had 12 previous felonies and four previous misdemeanors dating back to 2012.