Polk County man arrested for shooting parents, killing father: Officials

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Officials arrested a man after they say he murdered his father and attempted to kill his mother in Bartow Saturday night.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office and Bartow Police Department said officers arrived at a home around 11:20 p.m. after Susan Voigt, 58, said her son, Joseph Voigt, shot both her and her 63-year-old husband, Marvin Voigt.

Police found Marvin lying in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. Susan was inside the home in serious condition after she had also been shot and told officers that Joseph shot them both before fleeing the scene.

Medics then arrived and pronounced Marvin dead and performed life-saving measures on Susan, who was taken to the hospital. She is currently in critical but stable condition.

Officials issued a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) for the vehicle Joseph was driving, which alerted all law enforcement agencies in Polk and surrounding counties.

Around 2 a.m., Joseph's vehicle was seen in Orlando on International Drive. Officers from the Orlando Police Department conducted a felony traffic stop and took him into custody.

Joseph is now in Orange County Jail, waiting to be transported to the Polk County Jail. Deputies said he admitted to shooting his parents because his father was upset with him about spending the majority of his time playing video games and "riding his ass" about "making something of himself and getting a job."

"Thanks to the rapid response of the Bartow Police Department this violent and dangerous suspect was quickly apprehended. They asked for our assistance, and we were happy to oblige. My detectives will continue their thorough investigation into this crime to ensure Voigt will face the full consequences of his actions." Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.