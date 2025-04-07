Polk County firefighters rescue person from burning mobile home in Mulberry

MULBERRY, Fla — Polk County firefighters were able to rescue a person from a burning mobile home in Mulberry Saturday morning.

Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR) said firefighters were called to the residence at 3541 Shady Brook Drive W. around 7:30 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Inside the home, firefighters found an unconscious person who had been attempting to get the fire out using a garden hose.

PCFR said fire crews were able to get the person out of the home and to the hospital for treatment. PCFR did not provide additional information on the person's condition.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined and will be investigated by the Florida State Fire Marshal.