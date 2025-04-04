Firefighters rescue unconcious woman from Brandon apartment fire

BRANDON, Fla. — Firefighters rescued an unconscious woman from a Brandon apartment after a fire broke out early Friday morning.

The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said they received multiple 911 calls about the home on 301 Palm Key Circle around 6:36 a.m. Callers reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the first-floor apartment.

When crews arrived, they immediately initiated an interior attack and search of the home. While inside, they found the woman, who was unconscious, and safely removed her.

After the rescue, crews contained the fire into the affected unit, and it was deemed to be under control within 20 minutes.

The woman was transferred to a waiting rescue unit for emergency medical care and transport to a nearby hospital. HCFR said her condition is unknown at this time.

No firefighters were injured.

HCFR said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.