Polk County deputy arrested for past domestic violence incidents

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County deputy has been arrested on several counts stemming from past domestic violence incidents.

Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said that they opened an investigation into a domestic violence battery case involving Anthony Martinez and two women he dated in the past on July 3rd.

One of the victims contacted PCSO to report several incidents, and detectives then determined that there was another victim.

Martinez allegedly battered the women on multiple occasions, including slamming one of the victim's hands in a drawer, pushing one of the victims into a wall, forcefully taking control of one of the victim's vehicles as she was driving, and pulling out a firearm while making threats, among several others.

Martinez admitted to several of the allegations, such as grabbing the victim's arm and leg to "protect her" and to being in possession of a firearm. He denied other accusations.

Martinez was arrested and taken to the Sheriff's Processing Center, where he resigned from his position as a deputy as soon as he arrived.

Martinez was charged with six counts of DV simple battery, two counts of DV false imprisonment, one county of culpable negligence, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of improper exhibition of a firearm.