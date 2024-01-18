Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

Polk City man killed in single-vehicle crash

POLK CITY FATAL CRASH CREDIT POLK CO. SHERIFF.jpeg
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
POLK CITY FATAL CRASH CREDIT POLK CO. SHERIFF.jpeg
Posted at 10:17 PM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 22:17:42-05

POLK CITY, Fla. — A single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning resulted in the death of a Polk City man, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders were dispatched at about 9:23 a.m. to the crash near 9950 Wilder Road, west of Polk City.

40-year old Steven Russell, who had not been wearing a seat belt, was found with significant injuries. He was transported to a local hospital by Polk County Fire Rescue and died shortly after arrival.

Russell had been driving a silver 2007 Volvo XC 90 SUV westbound on Wilder Road when the vehicle went off the right shoulder, struck and broke a wood power pole, and stopped against a tree.

Evidence showed there was no braking or corrective steering before the crash.

Russell was believed to be driving home when he crashed less than a mile away from his residence.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Latest Polk County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.