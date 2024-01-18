Polk City man killed in single-vehicle crash

POLK CITY, Fla. — A single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning resulted in the death of a Polk City man, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders were dispatched at about 9:23 a.m. to the crash near 9950 Wilder Road, west of Polk City.

40-year old Steven Russell, who had not been wearing a seat belt, was found with significant injuries. He was transported to a local hospital by Polk County Fire Rescue and died shortly after arrival.

Russell had been driving a silver 2007 Volvo XC 90 SUV westbound on Wilder Road when the vehicle went off the right shoulder, struck and broke a wood power pole, and stopped against a tree.

Evidence showed there was no braking or corrective steering before the crash.

Russell was believed to be driving home when he crashed less than a mile away from his residence.

The investigation remains ongoing.