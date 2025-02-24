Police not seeking charges against family of 4-year-old who died in accidental shooting

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Davenport Police said they are not currently seeking charges against the family of a 4-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself and died.

Davenport Police Chief Steve Parker said his department will be meeting with the State Attorney's Office after their reports are complete but does not think the family will see any kind of criminal charges. The child, whose identity was released by the family, was named Chosen Morris.

The tragedy started Friday evening around 6:30 p.m. when police said Chosen and his family were at their home on Citrus Landing Boulevard in Davenport, preparing for a family night out.

Chosen's father, Robert Morris, 32, was inside the house preparing for the night out while his wife, Quinta, 32, was working on her computer in the master bedroom. Police said Quinta heard what she described as a "pop."

According to Davenport Police, Quinta thought the children had broken something, but her two oldest children were in the living room playing video games. At that point, Quinta began looking for 4-year-old Chosen.

Quinta saw an interior door leading to the garage was open. She went into the garage and found Chosen in the driver's seat of the family vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.



According to police, the parents took Chosen to AdventHealth Heart of Florida immediately after he was found.

Detectives believe Chosen was excited about the family outing and got into the vehicle to wait for the rest of the family, at which point he found a Smith & Wesson M&P .40 caliber handgun under the driver's seat.

"This is a tragic accident. As a father and grandfather, I can't imagine what Mr. and Mrs. Morris are going through right now. Our prayers are certainly with the Morris family as they endure this heartbreaking tragedy," said Police Chief Steve Parker.