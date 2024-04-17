Police arrest Florida man in Virginia for allegedly stabbing his cousin over 15 times

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Police have arrested a suspect who allegedly stabbed his cousin more than fifteen times in Polk County last week.

The Davenport Police Department said officers in Norfolk, Virginia, located Douglas Kidd, 47, after conducting a traffic stop on his car. He was then arrested.

On April 11, Davenport officers arrived at a home in the Highland Meadows neighborhood around 1 p.m. after receiving reports about the stabbing.

After investigating, officers said Kidd stabbed his cousin multiple times before fleeing the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she's currently listed in critical condition.

Detectives said they still don't currently know what led up to the attack. The victim's identity is being withheld due to Marsy's Law.