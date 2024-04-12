Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

Police searching for Florida man who allegedly stabbed his cousin over 15 times

Watch the latest ABC Action News headlines any time. Updated weekdays during from 4am to 11:30pm.
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 9:07 AM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 10:17:27-04

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Police are currently searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed his cousin more than fifteen times in Polk County on Thursday.

The Davenport Police Department said officers arrived at a home in the Highland Meadows neighborhood around 1 p.m. after receiving reports about the stabbing.

After investigating, officers said Douglas Kidd, 47, stabbed his cousin multiple times before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she's listed in critical condition.

"This was a horrific attack, and we will go to great lengths to get his dangerous individual off the streets," said Chief Steve Parker.

Detectives said they don't currently know what led up to the attack. The victim's identity is being withheld due to Marsy's Law.

Police have not yet released a photo of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the investigation or Kidd's whereabouts should contact the Davenport Police Department at (863) 419-3307 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 888-400-TIPS (8477).

Latest Polk County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.