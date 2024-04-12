Police searching for Florida man who allegedly stabbed his cousin over 15 times

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Police are currently searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed his cousin more than fifteen times in Polk County on Thursday.

The Davenport Police Department said officers arrived at a home in the Highland Meadows neighborhood around 1 p.m. after receiving reports about the stabbing.

After investigating, officers said Douglas Kidd, 47, stabbed his cousin multiple times before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she's listed in critical condition.

"This was a horrific attack, and we will go to great lengths to get his dangerous individual off the streets," said Chief Steve Parker.

Detectives said they don't currently know what led up to the attack. The victim's identity is being withheld due to Marsy's Law.

Police have not yet released a photo of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the investigation or Kidd's whereabouts should contact the Davenport Police Department at (863) 419-3307 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 888-400-TIPS (8477).