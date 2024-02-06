- Seven people read victim impact statements about the impact of Edie and David Henderson's murder.
- Marcelle Waldon waived mitigation; the evidence the defense can present in the sentencing phase of trial to provide reasons why the defendant should not receive a death sentence.
- Closing arguments are expected to begin Tuesday morning.
- Jurors will be sequestered during deliberations.
Penalty phase begins for man convicted of murdering former Lakeland City Commissioner, husband
Posted at 7:10 PM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 19:10:53-05
