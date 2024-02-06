Watch Now
Penalty phase begins for man convicted of murdering former Lakeland City Commissioner, husband

Seven people read victim impact statements about the impact of Edie and David Henderson's murder. Marcelle Waldon waived mitigation; the evidence the defense can present in the sentencing phase of trial to provide reasons why the defendant should not receive a death sentence. Closing arguments are expected to begin Tuesday morning. Jurors will be sequestered during deliberations.
Posted at 7:10 PM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 19:10:53-05
