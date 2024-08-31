Pedestrian hit, killed trying to cross Polk County highway: FHP

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in Polk County on Friday after he attempted to cross U.S. Highway 27, authorities said.

A Nissan Rogue, driven by a 47-year-old Winter Haven man, was traveling southbound on U.S. 27 at about 8:43 p.m.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, at the intersection of Sanders Road, the Nissan driver, who had a green traffic signal, continued and hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 41-year-old Davenport man, had attempted to cross the highway in a crosswalk, but did not have a walk signal, FHP officials said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.