Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

Pedestrian hit, killed trying to cross Polk County highway: FHP

Police tape crime scene tape
Shutterstock
Crime scene tape.
Police tape crime scene tape
Posted

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in Polk County on Friday after he attempted to cross U.S. Highway 27, authorities said.

A Nissan Rogue, driven by a 47-year-old Winter Haven man, was traveling southbound on U.S. 27 at about 8:43 p.m.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, at the intersection of Sanders Road, the Nissan driver, who had a green traffic signal, continued and hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 41-year-old Davenport man, had attempted to cross the highway in a crosswalk, but did not have a walk signal, FHP officials said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

While Tampa city leaders and developers move to build affordable housing, they are also targeting an untapped luxury market.

Swanky Tampa: High-rises, swimming pools, and amenities galore

 

Latest Polk County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.